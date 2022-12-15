Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.
AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $219.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
