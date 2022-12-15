Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $219.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

