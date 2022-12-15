Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Raised by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 989,157 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 230,872 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 242,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 223,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,291,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,531. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $81.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48.

