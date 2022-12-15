Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases Shares of 8,140 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after acquiring an additional 766,098 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,386. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

