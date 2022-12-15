Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases 3,599 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.47. 64,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

