Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires 14,492 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 132,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

