Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Austal Stock Up 3.5 %
AUTLF opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Austal has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.96.
About Austal
