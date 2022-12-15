Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Austal Stock Up 3.5 %

AUTLF opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Austal has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.96.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

