Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.19

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 2402386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.