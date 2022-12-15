Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45. 11,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 37,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Aurania Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

