Augur One Day Volume Reaches $6.77 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Augur token can now be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00030712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $58.90 million and $6.77 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.65 or 0.05172862 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00502794 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.41 or 0.29790801 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
