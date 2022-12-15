Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Tops $136.52 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $136.52 million and $3.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $882.15 or 0.05068272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00504960 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.53 or 0.29919140 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

