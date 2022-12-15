AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 749,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 286,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 791,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 167,231 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 358,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,614,590. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.