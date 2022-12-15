Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $0.72 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004124 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $6,973.44 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.15 or 0.05068272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00504960 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.53 or 0.29919140 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

