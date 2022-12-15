Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Down 2.8%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.05 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). 1,024,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,189,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.05 ($0.47).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.16. The firm has a market cap of £224.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.