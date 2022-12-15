Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Asure Software Price Performance

ASUR opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $169.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

