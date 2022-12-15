AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £120 ($147.22) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($128.82) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($153.36) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.27) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.91) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £112.35 ($137.84).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

LON AZN traded down GBX 76.50 ($0.94) during trading hours on Monday, hitting £113.24 ($138.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,031,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,927. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,214 ($100.77) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($141.58). The company has a market capitalization of £175.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,886.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £105.86 and its 200 day moving average is £105.82.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

