AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £120 ($147.22) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($153.36) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £110 ($134.95) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($128.82) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £112.35 ($137.84).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 76.50 ($0.94) during trading hours on Monday, reaching £113.24 ($138.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,927. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,886.54. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.77) and a one year high of £115.40 ($141.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is £105.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.