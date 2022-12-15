ASOS (LON:ASC) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.67) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.10) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.46) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.73).

LON ASC traded down GBX 24 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 511 ($6.27). 487,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 611.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 811.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,652.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,548 ($31.26).

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,707.34). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($323,297.75). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.86), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,707.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

