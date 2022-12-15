Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Insider Buys £31,700 in Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:ATGet Rating) insider Tony Durrant acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £31,700 ($38,890.93).

Ashtead Technology stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 308 ($3.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,292 shares. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346.70 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.41. The company has a market capitalization of £245.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,422.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Technology from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 400 ($4.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

