Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Down 1.7%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,434,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11,839% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Ascend Wellness Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

