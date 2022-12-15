ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) Director Jonathan Green Sells 31,901 Shares

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 31,901 shares of ASAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,312.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASAP alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Green sold 52,623 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $26,311.50.

ASAP Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASAP remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 500,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,576. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.32. ASAP, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.