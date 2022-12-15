Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $39,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of AJG traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,766. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

