ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,602.75

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $378,547.64 and approximately $11,602.75 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $882.12 or 0.05063348 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00504047 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.99 or 0.29865043 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

