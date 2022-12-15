Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
