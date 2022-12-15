Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.