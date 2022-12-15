Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $207,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

