Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $207,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

