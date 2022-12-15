Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP D Cameron Findlay Sells 26,198 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D Cameron Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

