Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 12.2 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 226,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Arcadia Biosciences

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

