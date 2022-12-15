Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $95.08. 37,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

