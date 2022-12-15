Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.70 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.51). 1,969,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 639,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.10 ($0.50).

Appreciate Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,363.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Appreciate Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.

Featured Articles

