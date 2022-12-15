Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00075789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022652 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

