Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.73. 4,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,355. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

