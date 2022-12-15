Apella Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.05. 38,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,799. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

