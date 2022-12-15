Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.11. 181,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

