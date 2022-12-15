Apella Capital LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 137,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

