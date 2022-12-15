Apella Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,021 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 363,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,576,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,562,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after buying an additional 91,644 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 2,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

