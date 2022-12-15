Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 792.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after buying an additional 1,031,659 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after buying an additional 215,150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 740,661 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

