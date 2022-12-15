Apella Capital LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 151,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,247 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.88. 327,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,451. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

