Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 2.6%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 124,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,088,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 511,656 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Antero Resources by 7,237.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Antero Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 25.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $17,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

