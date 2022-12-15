Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $199.88 million and $12.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014049 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005645 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00236458 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02116312 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $19,329,154.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

