Analyzing Talkspace (TALK) and Its Peers

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Talkspace and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.38%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 99.74%. Given Talkspace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.33 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.39

Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Talkspace competitors beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

