Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Target Price at C$11.03

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL stock opened at C$7.01 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,252,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,426,397.45. In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,426,397.45. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.