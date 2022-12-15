Analysts Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $14.26

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

PBR opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

