Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $8,641.14

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,641.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AstraZeneca by 877.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.