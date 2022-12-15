Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.68 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,796 shares of company stock worth $3,523,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

