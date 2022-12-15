Ampleforth Trading Down 17.8% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00007024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $56.33 million and approximately $339,228.60 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $896.11 or 0.05143374 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00503204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.57 or 0.29815101 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.