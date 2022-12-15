Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

AMGN opened at $271.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average of $252.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.