American Research & Management Co. Takes $39,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.08. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $133.41.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

