American Research & Management Co. Sells 519 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.3 %

MAR opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

