American Research & Management Co. Sells 305 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $260.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.05 and a 200-day moving average of $235.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

