American Research & Management Co. Sells 270 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

CL stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.