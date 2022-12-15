American Research & Management Co. Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

